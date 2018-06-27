Summer Lights coming to Botkins

BOTKINS — The Summer Lights Tour will roll into Botkins on Saturday, July 21, featuring the musical talents of Christian artists Jeremy Camp, Matthew West, Rend Collective and Koryn Hawthorne.

Camp is a contemporary Christian artist. Four of Camp’s 11 albums have been certified RIAA Gold. Camp hails from Lafayette, Indiana.

West, a singer and songwriter, has won multiple awards. He is well-known for his signature story-telling songs.

Rend Collective, hailing from Ireland, is known for its lively worship music. Their career sales is over 300,000.

Koryn Hawthorne, a 17-year-old gospel singer, is well-known for being one of the finalists of The Voice in 2015.

The tour is in conjunction with Compassion International, which is a Christian organization that helps pair sponsors with children in need. According to their mission statement, “We offer our programs to the poorest of the poor, to the children in greatest need, without ulterior motive. We devote ourselves to helping children of all faiths, cultures, backgrounds and race — without imposing any religious obligation or conversion requirement upon them.”

The organization paired with the Summer Lights Tour to reach more people.

“I think a lot of it is that we have a relationship with Compassion. I worked with them (Compassion) for 15, almost 16, years, and we just love working together. I think the whole Summer Lights vibe fits with them,” said Camp.

The tour is made of artists that know each other and have toured together in the past. Camp and West are good friends off the stage.

“I’ve toured with Matthew West and the others multiple times, and we’ve always had a great time. Matthew and I are really good friends. We’ll be on tour together this Fall as well. This (Summer Lights) is kind of a prequel to our fall tour together,” said Camp.

The Summer Lights Tour will be held at Only Believe Ministries, 13815 Botkins Road, Botkins. The VIP entrance will open at 4:30 p.m., and the general admission doors will open at 5 p.m. The show will begin at 6 p.m.

“In the middle of summer, sometimes, it can be a distracting time. We’re hoping to bring families together during the craziness of summer and encourage them in their walk with the Lord. That’s the goal of the whole thing,” said Camp.

Tickets are on sale at summerlightstour.com.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

