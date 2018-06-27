A literal beachcomber

John Kaiser, of Coldwater, rakes the beach at Lake Loramie State Park Wednesday, June 27. Raking the beach breaks up sand that has hardened making it softer for beachgoers. As temperatures continue to rise the beach will become a more popular hang out.

John Kaiser, of Coldwater, rakes the beach at Lake Loramie State Park Wednesday, June 27. Raking the beach breaks up sand that has hardened making it softer for beachgoers. As temperatures continue to rise the beach will become a more popular hang out. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News