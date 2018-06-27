Anniversary has something for everyone

SIDNEY — When a city has a park as beautiful and unique as Sidney’s Tawawa, and that park marks its 70th anniversary, it’s worth celebrating.

And celebrate it will, Saturday, June 30, when the city of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department and the Shelby County Historical Society host events for all ages in locations throughout the park all day long.

The activities have been designed to showcase popular areas of Tawawa and to commemorate the things that area residents have enjoyed in the park for the last seven decades.

A stream study and a fishing derby will give a nod to the water features of the park. Antique automobile rides, a car show, a bike rodeo and a bike safety program acknowledge wheeling along its avenues. Geocaching and a nature hike salute the thousands of people who walk the trails in Tawawa every year.

The footpaths through the park aren’t trod by only hikers. Joggers and runners use the tree-lined walkways in droves. A two-mile fun run/walk will tip the hat to them. Birdwatchers will be remembered, too, with an adult-oriented bird study program.

In addition, craft and food vendors will ply their wares, the historical society will sell commemorative books and T-shirts and children will be able to create their own crafts to take home.

The history of this crown jewel in the city’s park system will be discussed during three presentations by local history hobbyists.

The registration fee for the fun run is a canned good for donation to a local food pantry. There is a nominal fee for the vintage car rides. All the other activities will be free.

The full schedule of events is as follows:

8 a.m.: Fun run registration opens at the front gate to the park, 12 Tawawa Drive (No. 1 on map).

9 a.m.: Bird study for adults in Geib Pavilion (No. 3).

9 a.m. to noon: Fishing derby for children 9-14 at Tawawa Lake (No. 2).

10 a.m.: Cruise-in registration opens at Kaser Dell and Ferguson Circle (No. 6).

10 to 11 a.m.: Nature walk for all ages — starts at north side of Ross Bridge (No. 7).

10 a.m. to noon: Geocaching — starts at Geib Pavilion (No. 3).

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Children’s crafts in Wagner Glade (No. 5).

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Craft and food vendors and bike rodeo in Wagner Glade (No. 5).

11 a.m.: Bike safety presentation in Wagner Glade (No. 5) and “Past, Present & Future of Tawawa Park” talk at north side of Ross Bridge (No. 7).

1 p.m.: Bike safety presentation in Wagner Glade (No. 5).

1 to 3 p.m.: Vintage car rides at Kaser Dell and Ferguson Circle (No. 6).

1 to 5 p.m.: Cruise-in at Kaser Dell and Ferguson Circle (No. 6).

2 to 3 p.m.: Stream study for all ages in stream near Geib Pavilion (No. 3).

3 p.m.: “Past, Present & Future of Tawawa Park” talk at north side of Ross Bridge (No. 7).

4 p.m.: Bike safety presentation at Wagner Glen (No. 5).

5 p.m.: Anniversary celebration ends.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_Tawawa-Map.jpg Josh Smith, of Dayton, moves dirt around to make a temporary BMX track at Tawawa Park Wednesday, June 28. Nagel Excavating donated the equipment for the project. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_SDN062818BMXTrack.jpg Josh Smith, of Dayton, moves dirt around to make a temporary BMX track at Tawawa Park Wednesday, June 28. Nagel Excavating donated the equipment for the project. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News