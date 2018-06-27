Houston toddler hit by car in Sidney

SIDNEY — A Houston toddler was hit by a car in Sidney, Wednesday afternoon, June 27.

Sidney Police are not releasing names of the child or the driver until an accident reconstruction is complete.

Sgt. Joshua Divens told the Sidney Daily News that a 2-year-old girl darted into the street in the 300 block of Riverside Drive near the entrance to Tawawa Park. She ran out from the north side of the street and was hidden from view by a parked SUV until she was in the middle of the road.

The driver of a white, PT Cruiser heading west could not stop in time, and the car struck the child.

“She was thrown some distance. Relatives picked her up and called us,” Divens said. The call came in at 3:17 p.m. When police arrived, the girl was conscious and talking. She was taken by Care Flight first to Wilson Health in Sidney and then to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Her condition was not known at press time.

The driver of the car immediately stopped at the scene and was cooperative, Divens said.

“Initially, I don’t think speed was a factor,” he noted. However, the incident remains under investigation. Sgt. Rob Jameson will conduct interviews and take measurements in reconstructing what happened.

Sidney Park Ranger Justin Aselage assisted at the scene by directing traffic.

Divens said decisions about filing any charges would be made in the next few days.

Sidney Park Ranger Justin Aselage, left, and a Sidney Police officer look at a PT Cruiser after it struck a child in the 300 block of Riverside Drive, Thursday, June 27. The crash remains under investigation. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_SDN062818KidHit-1.jpg Sidney Park Ranger Justin Aselage, left, and a Sidney Police officer look at a PT Cruiser after it struck a child in the 300 block of Riverside Drive, Thursday, June 27. The crash remains under investigation. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.