Preparing for Country Concert

The annual Country Concert Walmart display is now up. The display consists of a guitar and U.S. flag made of pop boxes. Also designed with pop boxes is the silhouette of a person saluting over the U.S. flag with the word “Welcome” underneath. Being sold in front of the display are things commonly seen at Country Concert such as folding lawn chairs, flip flops and coolers. Country Concert will be held July 5-7 in Fort Loramie.

The annual Country Concert Walmart display is now up. The display consists of a guitar and U.S. flag made of pop boxes. Also designed with pop boxes is the silhouette of a person saluting over the U.S. flag with the word “Welcome” underneath. Being sold in front of the display are things commonly seen at Country Concert such as folding lawn chairs, flip flops and coolers. Country Concert will be held July 5-7 in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_SDN062918CountryDisplay.jpg The annual Country Concert Walmart display is now up. The display consists of a guitar and U.S. flag made of pop boxes. Also designed with pop boxes is the silhouette of a person saluting over the U.S. flag with the word “Welcome” underneath. Being sold in front of the display are things commonly seen at Country Concert such as folding lawn chairs, flip flops and coolers. Country Concert will be held July 5-7 in Fort Loramie. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News