Two-vehicle crash

Sidney Fire Department medics and an Anna firefighter talk to a man who was involved in a crash involving a pickup truck and car at the intersection of state Route 119 and Sidney-Freyburg Road at about 2:40 p.m., Thursday, June 28. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and is investigating the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_SDN062918PickupCrash-1.jpg Sidney Fire Department medics and an Anna firefighter talk to a man who was involved in a crash involving a pickup truck and car at the intersection of state Route 119 and Sidney-Freyburg Road at about 2:40 p.m., Thursday, June 28. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and is investigating the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News