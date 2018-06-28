Three-vehicle crash

A car is towed from the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of state Route 119 and state Route 29, Thursday, June 28. The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. It remains under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

A car is towed from the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of state Route 119 and state Route 29, Thursday, June 28. The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. It remains under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_SDN062918CarCrash.jpg A car is towed from the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of state Route 119 and state Route 29, Thursday, June 28. The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. It remains under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News