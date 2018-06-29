A Sidney police officer looks into a room.

Sidney Police Detective Rob Jameson, left, is pointed in the direction of the school shooter by Sidney Police Officer Valerie Leigeber, who was “shot” in the leg by the shooter during an active shooter training exercise at Christian Academy Schools Friday, June 29.

Sidney Police Officer Anderson checks the pulse of a receptionist who was “shot” in the head by a school shooter during an active shooter training exercise at Chistian Academy Schools Friday, June 29.

Medics protected by a Sidney police officer enter Christian Academy.

Student Melody Joines, 16, of Sidney, daughter of Maureen and Andrew Joines, is looked at by a medic and “declared deceased” during an active shooter training exercise at Christian Academy Schools Friday, June 29.

Sidney Police Sgt. Tony Cunningham talks to the “school shooter” through a classroom door during a school shooting training exercise at Christian Academy Schools Friday, June 29.

The rifle used by the school shooter lies on a classroom floor shortly after the school shooter, played by Chase Lorenzo, center, of Sidney, was apprehended when he surrendered to police.

Student actors run out from Christian Academy Schools during an active shooter training exercise Friday, June 29. On the ground is Christian Academy Schools Director of Students Rusty Kirkpatrick, of Sidney.

The school shooter, played by Chase Lorenzo, center, of Sidney, is walked out of the classroom where surrendered to police after a short standoff at Christian Academy Schools Friday, June 29. The action was part of an active shooter drill.