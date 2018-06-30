125 Years Ago

June 30, 1893

The brick work on the northwest corner of the new Piper building is being laid today. Within the corner a wooden box has been placed, containing a copy of each of the newspapers published in Sidney, a paper on which is written the names of all the clerks employed by Piper Brothers and a written history of the firm from the time it was first organized under the name of Piper and Young down to the present time.

———

A prominent Sidney contractor informs us there will be almost double the amount of building in Sidney as there was last year.

100 Years Ago

June 30, 1918

Merchant Policeman W.E. Shinn was severely injured late last night, when he was struck by an automobile driven by W.K. Sterline. The accident occurred at the corner of Poplar street and West avenue, while Shinn was riding his bicycle across the street. The merchant policeman says he has no one to blame but himself as he was riding on the wrong side of the street.

———

Robert Kaser, Robert Stump and Clyde Millhoff have returned from Kokomo, Indiana where they attended the Phi Delta Kappa fraternity convention. Kaser was elected to the national office of sergeant-at-arms.

75 Years Ago

June 30, 1943

Local Red Cross headquarters announced today that a special swimming course will be offered for all young men who expect to enter the armed forces and can’t swim. The course will be under the direction of Richard Slagle. It will be offered in the evenings at Miller’s swimming pool.

———

Pvt. Bernard F. Carter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Carter, is home from Attu, where he suffered wounds during the American takeover of the Japanese-occupied island. A recipient of the Purple Heart decoration, Carter, with the engineers corps, was wounded on May 29. He has been under treatment at Barnes general hospital, Vancouver, Wash.

———

Lt. Robert Crusey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Crusey, was hospitalized for a short time this week with two other crew members when their B-26 bomber crashed on landing at the Sheveport La., air station. The plane caught fire after being forced down by engine trouble.

50 Years Ago

June 30,1968

Melissa (Bland) Anderson, a former Botkins area resident, has been awarded a $2,800 assistantship to teach and complete a master’s degree program in American Studies at Bowling Green State University during 1968-69. Mrs. Anderson is the daughter of Shelby County deputy sheriff Edward D. Bland and his wife, Rosemary, Botkins. Currently she is the assistant to the director of the Bowling Green University News Service.

———

John Hoying, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Hoying, Sidney, was among 153 students receiving associate degrees Sunday, June 23, from the Miami-Jacobs Junior College of Business. Mr. Hoying is a 1966 graduate from Holy Angels High School. His degree was in higher accounting and business.

25 Years Ago

June 30, 1993

Over the past three years, the City of Sidney has spent more than $173,000 to resolve problems at the former Sidney Tanning Co. building, the bulk of the funds going to raze the building and to asses and dispose of chemicals at the site. Sidney City Council unanimously agreed Monday night that the best way to recoup expenses was a settlement where the city will get the land where the building sat to be used for a 28-space parking lot. In addition, the owner of the building, a journeyman electrician by trade, will be required to perform 1,000 hours of public service to the city, not less than 100 hours per year.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

