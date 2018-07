Rachel Meyer, left, 6, daughter of Jason and Chrissy Meyer, was crowned 2018 Little Miss Independence and Lydia Stricker, 17, both of Fort Loramie, daughter of Keith and Julie Stricker at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, June 29.

Rachel Meyer, left, 6, daughter of Jason and Chrissy Meyer, was crowned 2018 Little Miss Independence and Lydia Stricker, 17, both of Fort Loramie, daughter of Keith and Julie Stricker at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, June 29. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_SDN06020118Independence.jpg Rachel Meyer, left, 6, daughter of Jason and Chrissy Meyer, was crowned 2018 Little Miss Independence and Lydia Stricker, 17, both of Fort Loramie, daughter of Keith and Julie Stricker at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, June 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News