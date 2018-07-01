Fort Loramie Liberty Days celebrated

An indian chief rides a horse in the Fort Loramie Liberty Days 50th Anniversary Parade Saturday, June 30.

A slice of pizza waves from the Dairy King float in the Fort Loramie Liberty Days 50th Anniversary Parade Saturday, June 30.

Little Miss Independence contestants wave in the Fort Loramie Liberty Days 50th Anniversary Parade Saturday, June 30.

The Fort Loramie High School marching band performs in the Fort Loramie Liberty Days 50th Anniversary Parade Saturday, June 30.

An American Legion Post 355 float honoring women veterans in the Fort Loramie Liberty Days 50th Anniversary Parade Saturday, June 30.

Saw Creek performs at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, June 29.

Jordy Simon, 3, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Ryan and Janessa Simon, rides a train ride at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, June 29.

Carson Moore, 17, of Fort Loramie, son of Kevin and Denise Moore, releases turtles to start one of the turtle races held by Fort Loramie Boy Scout Troop 355 at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, June 29.

Reacting to some good luck while play black jack at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, June 29, are, left to right Caleb Maurer, 13, son of Ed and Amanda Maurer, Christian McGee, 14, son of John and Shannon McGee, and Frank Rethman, 13, all of Fort Loramie, son of Brad and Ann Rethman.

Mallory Snider, left, 6, gets some help from her mom, Jen Snider, both of Fort Loramie, while playing the cake wheel run by St. Michael’s Youth Ministry Friday, June 29.

Eli Heitkamp, front, 9, of Fort Loramie, son of Doug and Kristen Heitkamp, wrestles down a pig to win the Fort Loramie Liberty Days greased pig contest Saturday, June 30.

Bradyn Frilling, right, 12, son of Adam and Jessica Frilling, reacts to a bad roll of the dice while A.J. Ruhenkamp, 12, both of Fort Loramie, son of Jay and Kim Ruhenkamp, at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, June 29. The dice table was held by the Lake Loramie Improvement Association.

Lauren Moore, 11, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Julia and Jeremy Moore, wrestles down a pig during the greased pig contest at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Saturday, June 30.

Nick Eilerman, of Fort Loramie, cooks brats at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Saturday, June 30.

Camden Aselage, 8, of Fort Loramie, son of Amber and John Aselage, competes in the Fort Loramie Liberty Days National Kiddie Tractor Pull Saturday, June 30. Waling with him, right, is Craig Schulze, of New Bremen.

Stella Schmiesing, left, 4, daughter of Danny and Melinda Schmiesing, gets a water fountain drink with help from Sophia Luebke, 5, both of Minster, daughter of Tony and Jenna Luebke.

Fort Loramie cheerleaders make bubbles as they take part in the in the Fort Loramie Liberty Days 50th Anniversary Parade Saturday, June 30.

The 2014 Fort Loramie volleyball state champs and 2013 basketball state champs squirt water at people in the Fort Loramie Liberty Days 50th Anniversary Parade Saturday, June 30.

BT Softball had one of the most elaborate floats which featured a large smoke spewing missile with President Trump and dictator Kim Jon Un impersonators.

The Fort Loramie High School varsity baseball team takes part in the Fort Loramie Liberty Days 50th Anniversary Parade Saturday, June 30.