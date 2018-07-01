Posted on by

Tawawa Park 70th Aniversary


Participants at the start of Tawawa Park’s 70th anniversary “Fun Run” enjoy the cooler temperatures of the morning as the mist rises above Tawawa Lake Saturday, June 29.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Scott Dorsey, of Sidney, watches as steam escapes from his overheated 1930 Model A Ford Roadster at the Tawawa Civic Park’s 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ethan Jones, left, 13, of Sidney, son of Eric and Amy Jones, gets a ride from Gary Bertsch, of Anna, in Bertsch’s 1922 Model T Touring Car at Tawawa Civic Park’s 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jack Howison, of Sidney, gives a black smith demonstration at the Tawawa Civic Park’s 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30. Howison own Mosquito Creek Forge.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Austin Allsup, left, 9, son of Valerie and Josh Conatser, talks with Julie Gilardi, both of Sidney, while Gliardi helps him make a nature craft at a Rainbow Gardeners booth at the Tawawa Civic Park’s 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Neil Allen gives a Geocache Class at the Tawawa Civic Park’s 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Benjamin Miller, of Sidney, son of Mark and Karen Miller, takes part in the Bent Finger Foundation fishing derby at Tawawa Civic Park’s 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Carter Heinfeld, 10, of Sidney, son of Nick and Taylor Campbell, takes part in the bike rodeo at Tawawa Civic Park’s 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Giving presentations on the history of Tawawa Park during the Tawawa Civic Park’s 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30 are, left to right, Sidney parks director Duane Gaier, Dave Ross, of Fort Loramie, and Jim Hall of Sidney.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cars competing in the Tawawa Park’s 70th Anniversary Cruise In cover the Tawawa Park grounds Saturday, June 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Participants at the start of Tawawa Park's 70th anniversary "Fun Run" enjoy the cooler temperatures of the morning as the mist rises above Tawawa Lake Saturday, June 29.
Scott Dorsey, of Sidney, watches as steam escapes from his overheated 1930 Model A Ford Roadster at the Tawawa Civic Park's 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30.
Ethan Jones, left, 13, of Sidney, son of Eric and Amy Jones, gets a ride from Gary Bertsch, of Anna, in Bertsch's 1922 Model T Touring Car at Tawawa Civic Park's 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30.
Jack Howison, of Sidney, gives a black smith demonstration at the Tawawa Civic Park's 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30. Howison own Mosquito Creek Forge.
Austin Allsup, left, 9, son of Valerie and Josh Conatser, talks with Julie Gilardi, both of Sidney, while Gliardi helps him make a nature craft at a Rainbow Gardeners booth at the Tawawa Civic Park's 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30.
Neil Allen gives a Geocache Class at the Tawawa Civic Park's 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30.
Benjamin Miller, of Sidney, son of Mark and Karen Miller, takes part in the Bent Finger Foundation fishing derby at Tawawa Civic Park's 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30.
Carter Heinfeld, 10, of Sidney, son of Nick and Taylor Campbell, takes part in the bike rodeo at Tawawa Civic Park's 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30.
Giving presentations on the history of Tawawa Park during the Tawawa Civic Park's 70th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 30 are, left to right, Sidney parks director Duane Gaier, Dave Ross, of Fort Loramie, and Jim Hall of Sidney.
Cars competing in the Tawawa Park's 70th Anniversary Cruise In cover the Tawawa Park grounds Saturday, June 30.
