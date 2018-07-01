Deputies investigate possible drowning

A possible drowning was reported at this location in the 14000 block of Sidney-Freyburg Road just east of Anna. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday, July 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an adult female was transported to Wilson Health by Anna Rescue. Botkins Fire also responded to the scene. No other information was available at press time.

