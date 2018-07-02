125 Years

July 2, 1893

Prof. H.H. Johnston, who for more than 10 years past has been connected with the Sidney schools in the capacity of instructor in music, has been selected for the position formerly occupied by our new superintendent, Prof. Orr. At a board of education meeting held in Mansfield, Prof. Johnston was unanimously selected to the position of profession in music in that city at a salary of $900.

———

Miss Jessie Wilson, the accomplished daughter of Dr. A. Wilson of this city, was yesterday made the recipient of a great honor by the College of Music of Cincinnati. She was one of 10 selected by the faculty to receive a Springer gold medal, and the only undergraduate to be so honored.

———

Monday morning the Big Four railroad will run a through coach from Sidney to Chicago, without change, to accommodate persons who want to attend the World’s Fair over the Fourth.

100 Years

July 2, 1918

B.F. Martin, director of service, announced today an increase in water rates effective immediately. An increase in expenses was cited as the reason for the advance in water rates to $2.22 per cubic foot up to 4,000 cubic feet, with lower rates in effect for larger users of water.

———

Irvin S. Cobb, the war correspondent and writer, will speak at the chautauqua session tomorrow evening. His lecture should prove exceedingly interesting as it includes his experiences on the firing lines.

———

Approximately 75 children gathered at the Chautauqua grounds this morning for the annual picnic party. Various outdoor games were enjoyed under the direction of the junior chatauqua leader, Miss Helen McCullough, of Pemberton, assisted by Mrs. G.U. Rhees, Mrs. Fred Griffis, and Miss Maude Haslup.

———

Rev. and Mrs. Collins will arrive in Sidney this afternoon from Hiram, O. Rev. Collins is to be the new pastor of the Church of Christ on Miami avenue. He graduated from Hiram College this month.

75 Years

July 2, 1943

Only five of the 14 township civilian defense councils have reported their contributions to the Shelby county honor roll to be erected in the public square, William A. Trimpe reported today. Among the contributions received today was one from Gene Nichols, Port Jefferson, ex-marine who holds the Congressional Medal of Honor awarded him following valor in Boxer Rebellion in China, when he rescued General Leonard Wood and recovered the American colors during a battle.

———

Explosion of a gasoline stove in the cream and egg station conducted by Floyd Taylor in Botkins last night, resulted in considerable damage to the room and equipment as well as supplies stored in the building.

Emerson Deam, chairman of the Shelby county selective service board, said today that the next call for men from this county is for July 31, with 37 men scheduled to leave.

Flanking the important Japanese naval base at Munda, U.S. forces have landed on Rendova Island in the New Georgia group, some 170 miles northwest of Guadalcanal, the Navy announced today.

50 Years

July 2, 1968

ST. PARIS – Work crews today were clearing the tracks of the Penn Central railroad east of here after 51 cars of an eastbound freight train wrecked about 4 p.m. Sunday, injuring two persons. Railroad officials had not pinpointed the cause of the derailment, but indicated high temperatures might have caused the rails to shift on the 95-car train en route to Columbus.

———

JACKSON CENTER – Mrs. Nelson Mann, Mrs. Paul Heintz, Mrs. Thurman Platfoot and Mrs. Mildred Steenrod, members of the Grace Lutheran Church, attended the Ohio district American Lutheran Church Women convention a the Neil House, Columbus, June 25-26.

———

The successful flight Sunday at Marietta, Ga., of the C-5A Galaxy, largest airplane ever built, was of more than just passing interest to the management and employees of a local industrial firm. Robert Sargeant, president of Sidney Tool and Die Co., confirmed this morning that company had a number of parts on the plane during its initial flight.

25 Years

July 2, 1993

There was a major security breach at the Juvenile Detention Center in Troy. The Center houses juveniles from Shelby County. Several inmates overpowered a guard and took over command of the computer room. Order was eventually restored. The two guards involved at the time have resigned. An investigation is ongoing.

———

Rev. Roger McQuisten of Jackson Center will be moving on. He has been the pastor of the Lutheran Church there for a number of years. Rev. McQuisten has accepted a new position in Miamisburg. His first Sunday in the new pulpit will be July 25.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

