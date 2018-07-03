125 Years

July 3/4, 1893

Arthur Nutt returned today from a two-week visit with relatives in Dayton. He was accompanied home by his friend, Wendell Whipp, who will spend several days here with him.

———

Judge W.T. Mooney will deliver the oration at the fairgrounds on the Fourth.

———

The Sidney Clothing Co., Young Brothers and A. Mayer will be closed all day on the Fourth. Abe Herzstam will close 9 a.m. and the O.P.O. at noon.

———

The imposing ceremony of laying the cornerstone of the new St. Lawrence Church at Rhine took place Sunday afternoon in the presence of about 1,500 people. The ceremony was conducted by Rev. Albrink, vicar general to Archbishop Elder this diocese. The Montra and Freyburg bands were on hand to participate in the ceremony.

———

The balloon ascension and parachute leap, which we are informed that Prof. Harry Wagner will make, will be the leading attraction at the fairgrounds in July Fourth.

100 Years

July 3/4, 1918

Among the actions taken by city council at its meeting last evening was the adoption of an ordinance dedicating the part on North Miami Avenue for park purposes and naming the same “Liberty Park.” The streets and alleys committee was instructed to investigate the matter of changing the name of Pike street, and an ordinance fixing the compensation of street cleaners of the city at $14 per week was passed.

———

On account of ill health, W.E. Lierman has closed his paint and wallpaper store on the west side of the square after a business career of more than 30 years. The unsold stock has been stored and will be sold at private sale.

———

H.T. Ruese, who for the past nine years has been with the Peoples Insurance Agency, has opened an independent office in the Woodward building on the west side of the square.

———

July 4th at 2 p.m. has been set for the patriotic raising of the flag by Mayor Forsyth on the pole erected in Bon Air Park. The pole was installed yesterday afternoon. Ice cream will be served free to all children present for the flag raising.

75 Years

July 3/4, 1943

Various projects that might fit into the picture for post-war planning were discussed by members of the city planning commission at their session in the mayor’s office last evening. Of immediate concern are steps that can be taken to remedy the sanitary sewer problem in the southern part of the city, where heavy rains result in backing up into homes on Crescent drive and South Miami avenue.

———

The fire bell on the Monumental building was hauled down this morning. Inscribed on it was the date of 1904 and the names of city officials at that time. These included: Emerson E. Moore, mayor; Emory C. Mumford, John Burkhart, W.M. Crozier and James P. Ward, members of the board of public safety; W.E. Lierman, Henry Yung, George L. Timeus, fire committee of council, and Henry Yost, fire chief. The bell was cast for the E.W. Van Duzen Co., of Cincinnati, by the Buckeye Bell foundry.

———

A total of $1,123.50 has been subscribed thus far to the honor roll fund, W.A. Trimpe, chairman, reported this morning. He indicated most of the sum has come from individuals.

50 Years

July 3/4, 1968

Dr. D. Lamar Keiser, son of Mrs. Ernest B. Keiser, 628 South Ohio avenue, and the late Ernest B. Keiser, received his doctor of dental surgery degree during June commencement at Ohio State University. Dr. Keiser has accepted a position in rotating dental internship at Florida State Hospital, Chattahoochee, Fla.

———

Airplane trips over Sidney and surrounding area formed the program for Rotarians Monday noon when they met at the Sidney airport. Paul Clark arranged to have several Cessna planes available for the trips. Frohman Johnson, managing director of the Chamber of Commerce, outlined the proposed new 4,000 foot runway to allow larger planes to land and take off. This east-west runway would improve facilities and enable the community to have even better service.

———

A total of 47 five and six-year-olds from two areas of Sidney where the majority of parents make less than $3,000 a year are “going to school” this summer. The program, known as “Head Start” is designed to give these pre-kindergarten and pre-first graders without previous experience a “head start” on their classes this fall.

25 Years

July 3/4, 1993

Shelby County dodged a bullet. Tornados were reported in Darke and Miami County. Although there were no personal injuries, there was damage to a number of structures. Dayton Power & Light reported 4,300 homes were without power.

———

Irene Boerger, who has been at the blood-collecting business for decades, had success once again. She oversaw a blood drive at the Moose in Sidney. One hundred twenty-three people signed up and 110 were cleared to give blood. Tom Curtner was honored for being a 16-gallon lifetime donor.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

