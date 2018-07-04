Sheriff’s Office responds to possible drowning

ANNA — Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the scene of a possible drowning near the 14000 block of Sidney-Freyburg Road, just east of Anna, on Sunday, July 1.

According to a press release from Sheriff John Lenhart, the Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible drowning, prompting Deputies, along with Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire to respond to the location.

The victim, Mary Barker, age 64, was on a floation device in a pond when she suffered some type of medical emergency, the press release states. She subsequently fell off the flotation device and into the water.

Barker was immediately assisted by a friend and removed from the water. According to the release, she was initially alert and conscious, however, upon being taken out of the water, Barker became unresponsive.

The release states she was given CPR prior to being transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health, in Sidney, for further treatment.