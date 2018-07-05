Photos: First day of Country Concert 18

Russell Dickerson performs on the Saloon Stage at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.

Dancing to Russell Dickerson at the Saloon Stage are, left to right, Carrie Klosterman, Stacy Braun, and Lindsey Bidlack, all of Montezuma, and Todd Andrews, of Waynesfield.

A man from Cincinnati — who declined to reveal his name — enjoys the first day of Country Concert.

Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, left, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Tory Bodine discuss security at Country Concert. Bodine’s K-9 Recon checked the stage for explosives before the concert began Thursday.

Ali Brown, left, of Richmond, Virginia and Betsy Joles, of Bay City, Michigan, sing along to Jo Dee Messina at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.

Zach Zeedyk, of Defiance, shouts while Midland performs at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.

Jo Dee Messina performs at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.