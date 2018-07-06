125 Years

July 6, 1893

The Knights of St. John and the Catholic Knights of America gloriously celebrated the Fourth at the fairgrounds yesterday morning and afternoon. All things necessary to a genuine Fourth of July celebration being at hand, they were used and everything tended to make everybody have a good time. Similar celebrations were held at Anna, Houston, Botkins and Loramie according to reports.

———

The first mail was sent to Pasco yesterday. This is the name of the new post office at Cedar Point.

———

The C.H. & D. reports that 137 tickets were sold at the station here yesterday for Botkins; 140 for Dayton; 36 for Cincinnati and 50 for Lima.

100 Years

July 6, 1918

The Rev. Mr. Kinder, of Findlay, will assume charge of St. Marks Episcopal church Sunday morning. The church has been closed for the past two months on account of the resignation of Rev. William C. Seitze, who is now in charge of Trinity church at Bellefontaine.

———

Willard Yinger has taken a position in the office of the county auditor. Mr. Yinger has been connected with the First National Exchange Bank for the past year.

———

Col. J.B. Tucker, prominent Sidney manufacturer and businessman, died suddenly last evening in his room at the Detroit Athletic club. His death occurred shortly after he suffered a stroke of apoplexy. President and general manager of the Tucker Woodworking Co., he had been a resident of Sidney since 1903.

———

The opening of Bon Air will be marked by an auction sale beginning on July 9 and continuing for six days, at 2 and 6:30 p.m. The sale will be handled by the Sidney Realty Co. Developers of the area have spent a small fortune in grading and building streets and concrete sidewalks. It is one of the most attractive developments in the city.

75 Years

July 6, 1943

Work on replacing old street markers is progressing nicely with the old street signs being taken down and repainted in orange and black before being reinstalled, Rex Price, service director, said today. The work is being done to help identity streets and as an aid to the many new residents in the community.

———

An invitation has been extended by Clarence F. Sletz, manager of the Ohio theatre, to the Boy Scouts of Shelby County to be his guests for the picture “Action in the North Atlantic,” tomorrow evening. The treat is a reward for the effort put forth by the Scouts in the recent first aid o-ree staged at the armory.

50 Years

July 6, 1968

FORT LORAMIE – Some 6,000 people, maybe more, jammed into Fort Loramie to celebrate the revival of the village’s old fashioned Fourth of July. And a revival it was. A huge afternoon parade, there were over 100 individual units, drew throngs of people that packed village streets. Anne Busse, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Busse, was crowned Miss Independence Day by Mayor Tony Winner in the evening. Leah Ratermann of Fort Loramie was first runner-up. Other contestants, in order, were Bonnie Monnin, Rose Perin, and Dianne Poeppelman.

———

Although it may have seemed wetter, because of the precipitation concentration in the latter part of the month, June rainfall was below the long-time average for the month. Dave Fette, observer at the U.S. Cooperative Weather Bureau Station 2N, north of Sidney, reported total precipitation for June of 3.61 inches. This was .44 of an inch below the long-time average of 4.05 inches, but higher than June of last year, when rain totaled 2.82 inches.

———

With near ideal weather conditions prevailing, bands played, soldiers marched, planes dipped in salute and bombs burst as Sidney and area residents celebrated the nation’s 192nd birthday with a day-long observance Thursday. Literally thousands lined the city streets as the parade, highlight of the morning program, moved from the fairgrounds to the high school stadium where the program was climaxed with the presentation of the new city flag. The day-long program was a joint effort by the Sidney Jaycees, Sidney Boat Club and the Sidney Chamber of Commerce.

25 Years

July 6, 1993

It was a major breakthrough. The city and the county have reached a landmark, cooperative agreement to build a new county health department. It will be located on land owned by the city in downtown Sidney, to the north of the Sidney municipal building. The facility will be 7,000 square feet. $40,000 in annual rent will be paid to the city by the county. The other option being considered was the rental of the old Fairington Restaurant building offered by Fair, Inc. The rent there was $71,000 per year.

———

More rain is coming and will continue to be a problem. The sandbags will remain deployed around the city. A number of trees have been downed by the severe weather across the area, including one on Overland Drive. Folks will recall the flooding in June 1992 where 4” of rain fell in Sidney in just a couple of hours.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-2.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

