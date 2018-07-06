Fun times at Country Concert

Josh Phillips performs on the Saloon Stage at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.

Midland performs at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.

Rachel Haehn, left of Wapakoneta, and Jason Schultz, of Minster, talk about their wristbands at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.

Sara Thomas, left, of Powell, walks with her friend Diane McClaskey, of Columbus at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.

Matt Kiessling, left, sprays his friend Josh Gares, both of Defiance, at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.

Co-owner of Country Concert Mary Jo Barhorst welcomes fans to Country Concert Thursday, July 5.

LANCO performs on the main stage at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.

Doing the electric slide at Country Concert Thursday, July 5, are, left to right, Morgan Taylor and Allie Taylor, both of Ashville, Deanna Davis, Sara Harlamert and Amy Quinter, all of Coldwater.

Brad Barnhart, of Urbana, walks through the crowd while drinking out of his guitar at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.

Todd, left, and Diane Barnhorst, chill at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.

Jo Dee Messina performs at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.

Stacey Pospisil, left, of Clear Water, Florida, tries on a cowboy hat with help from Trishanda Barhorst, of Pleasant Hill, at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.

A combination of sun and good music made Brandon Mallett, of Johnstown, fall asleep on a Wind Pouch at Country Concert Thursday, July 5.