Fans flock to Country Concert Friday

Brett Young performs at Country Concert on the main stage Friday, July 6.

Dillon Carmichael performs on the Saloon stage at Country Concert Friday, July 6.

Cole Swindell performs at Country Concert Friday, July 6.

Sydney Alig, of Fort Recovery, takes part in the U.S. Marine pull-up challenge at Country Concert Friday, July 6.

Danielle Bradbery performs on the Saloon Stage at Country Concert Friday, July 6.

Sam Bontrager, of Kenton, sported two U.S. flags on his cowboy hat at Country Concert Friday, July 6.

Quinton Mullins, left, of Austin, Ind., and Jason McAllister, of Maumee, walk through a shower to cool off at Country Concert Friday, July 6.

Scott Meiman, left to right, talks on his phone as his wife Misty Meiman, both of Independence, Ky., and Rhonda Messer, Cincinnati, dance on a picnic table at Country Concert Friday, July 6.

Cole Swindell performs at Country Concert Friday, July 6.

Dylan Aufderhaar, of Fort Loramie, catches water from a shower in his cowboy hat at Country Concert Friday, July 6.

Brad Paisley performs at Country Concert Friday, July 6.

Allyson Grilliot, of Versailles, takes a swig from a bottle with a Go Pro attached. The Go Pro was attached by Ray Hensler, of McArthur, who will make a compilation video of all the people who took a drink.

Samantha Murphy, left, and David Draper, both of Burlington, Ky., look out over Country Concert from the Coors Light Honky Tonk Friday, July 6.