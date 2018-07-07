Posted on by

Fans flock to Country Concert Friday


Brett Young performs at Country Concert on the main stage Friday, July 6.

Brett Young performs at Country Concert on the main stage Friday, July 6.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dillon Carmichael performs on the Saloon stage at Country Concert Friday, July 6.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cole Swindell performs at Country Concert Friday, July 6.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sydney Alig, of Fort Recovery, takes part in the U.S. Marine pull-up challenge at Country Concert Friday, July 6.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Danielle Bradbery performs on the Saloon Stage at Country Concert Friday, July 6.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sam Bontrager, of Kenton, sported two U.S. flags on his cowboy hat at Country Concert Friday, July 6.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Quinton Mullins, left, of Austin, Ind., and Jason McAllister, of Maumee, walk through a shower to cool off at Country Concert Friday, July 6.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Scott Meiman, left to right, talks on his phone as his wife Misty Meiman, both of Independence, Ky., and Rhonda Messer, Cincinnati, dance on a picnic table at Country Concert Friday, July 6.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cole Swindell performs at Country Concert Friday, July 6.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dylan Aufderhaar, of Fort Loramie, catches water from a shower in his cowboy hat at Country Concert Friday, July 6.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Brad Paisley performs at Country Concert Friday, July 6.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Allyson Grilliot, of Versailles, takes a swig from a bottle with a Go Pro attached. The Go Pro was attached by Ray Hensler, of McArthur, who will make a compilation video of all the people who took a drink.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Samantha Murphy, left, and David Draper, both of Burlington, Ky., look out over Country Concert from the Coors Light Honky Tonk Friday, July 6.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

