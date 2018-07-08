YMCA on mission to fill the “Y”

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is looking for a few volunteers to assist with the first Y-FEST! presented by Wilson Health on July 21. The day-long event is part of a yearlong celebration marking the YMCA’s 50th anniversary in Sidney and Shelby County.

The organization is hoping to set a world record for creating the larges “Y” symbol in history. In order to accomplish this, they need volunteers to help fill the spaces in the initial “Y.” Volunteers, donned in various colored T-shirts, will fill the initial at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, at Deam Park.

To signup for the event, visit https://bit.ly/2KQK7vd.

The morning begins at 8:30 a.m. with a 4 Miler Run, which is part of the Shelby County 5K Tour. Prior to the 4 Miler Run, a Fun Run will start at 8 a.m.

The 4 Miler starts and finishes at the YMCA. There will be awards, refreshments for the runners and music at the finish line. To register online, visit https://bit.ly/2MXw0BH.

The Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty – Sandi Shipman Entertainment Stage will have various entertainment going on throughout the day. All events in the entertainment ten are free and open to the public.

Thick & Thin will be performing from 10 a.m. to noon in the entertainment tent. The duo performs rock and roll and country music from the 1960s to present.

From noon to 12:30 p.m., John Louis and his show On the Edge of Illusion: a comedy, magic, live animals and stunts variety show will be performing. A fire demonstration will be given by the Sidney Fire Department from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Matt Dietz will take the stage from 1 to 2 p.m. John Louis returns to the stage at 2 and 4 p.m.

The stage will be dark from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for the creation of the largest Y symbol at Deam Park.

The McGovern Ceili Dancers will take the stage at 3:30 p.m. A police presentation will be given by the Sidney Police Department at 4:30 p.m. Dave Ross will present a historical perspective of the YMCA at 5:30 p.m.

Strategy will take the stage from 6 to 8 p.m. The group performs music from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s from classic rock and country music to today’s pop and country hits.

In addition to the entertainment, there will be free midway games and inflatables and activities for the entire family. Activities include coke bottle ring toss, milk can toss, quarterback football toss, Fido fetch Frisbee accuracy throw, miniature golf, photo booth, face painting, snow cones and cotton candy, shirt tie-dying and more.

Inflatables include adrenaline rush inflatable obstacle course, combo spacewalk jump house for kids and undersea adventure for little kids.

A corporate wellness challenge is also part of the day’s activities. The event will include the 4 Miler, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, dodgeball tournament, fitness pentathlon which includes a football accuracy toss, 100 meter medicine ball relay, tire flip relay, inflatable obstacle course relay and 4-mile relay race, a co-ed volleyball tournament and cardboard boat challenge.

To register your company or business, call 937-492-9134.

Grand Lake United will host a soccer skillz challenge at Deam Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Skills to be measured include juggling, shooting accuracy, passing accuracy and punting distance. The entry fee is $10 per person. Ages groups include 6 to 8 years old, 9 to 11 years old, 12 to 14 years old, 15 to 17 years old and adults 18 years of age and older. Entry forms are available at www.grandlakeunited.com or the YMCA front desk.

Food trucks will have food for sale during the event. Businesses participating in the event are Suzy’s Big Dipper, Truck N Fire Pizza and PCassios from Jackson Center.

Presenting sponsoring for the event is Wilson Health. Champion sponsors are Advanced Composites and Ferguson Construction. Leader sponsors are Emerson Climate Technologies, Community Insurance Group, Wells Brothers, Freshway Foods, Plastipak, Ring Container Technologies and Cargill. The exclusive stage sponsor is Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty – Sandi Shipman. The aerial photo sponsor is in honor of Dennis Ruble and Virginia Matz.

Partner sponsors are United Tool & Machine, Western Ohio Cutstone, John and Kathy Amos, Mutual Federal Savings Bank, Lochard Inc. Allied Supply Co., Midwest Ohio Dental Care and Honda of America Mfg.

Supporter sponsors are Air Handling Equipment, S&S Management, Realty 2000 Group, Jeff Van Treese, DDS, the Dennis Ruble family, and Rich and Susan Wallace. 4-Miler sponsors are Emerson Climate Technologies and Sidney Body CarStar. Core Health and fitness is a 4-Miler supporter.