Solar powered ovens

Alex Johnson, left, 9, son of Terry, and Eunju Johnson, and Bryce Monnin, 9, both of Sidney, son of Chien and David Monnin, put together solar ovens at Geib Pavilion in Tawawa Park Tuesday, July 10. The project was held by the City of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department. The solar ovens are capable of cooking food with the use of the sun. The boys weren’t able to try out their ovens due to heavy cloud cover and rain. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_SDN071118Solar.jpg Alex Johnson, left, 9, son of Terry, and Eunju Johnson, and Bryce Monnin, 9, both of Sidney, son of Chien and David Monnin, put together solar ovens at Geib Pavilion in Tawawa Park Tuesday, July 10. The project was held by the City of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department. The solar ovens are capable of cooking food with the use of the sun. The boys weren’t able to try out their ovens due to heavy cloud cover and rain. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News