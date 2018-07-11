125 Years

July 11, 1893

A survey made today of Sidney businessmen shows them about equally divided on the question of sun time or standard time. Action, establishing the latter, which is approximately a half-hour later than sun time, was taken by the legislature at its last session. In a number of counties the commissioners, after adopting standard time, have turned the clock forward with the sun, but in a majority of the counties the new order of things prevail.

———

Charles Benjamin leaves this evening for Indian Lake with his camping outfit. He expects to be gone about six weeks. A crowd of about 12 will leave tomorrow to spend a few weeks with him.

———

Milton A. Allen has been promoted to the position of private secretary to Scott Wilkes, assistant secretary of the United States Treasury.

100 Years

July 11, 1918

At a meeting of the city council last evening, a petition was presented by the property owners of Pike street against changing the name of that street, with the result the matter was dropped. During their session council members approved a resolution providing funds for band concerts during the year.

———

A large crowd attended the opening of the Bon Air lot sale this afternoon. Many women were in attendance. The location of the subdivision is one of the most attractive in Sidney, and a splendid place for an investment.

———

The last of remittances received from district offices for the sale of War Savings stamps through July 6, shows Russia still out in front with sales of $14,594. Jackson Center reported sales of $13,661; Anna, $12,665; Botkins, $12426; Dawson, $8,354; Fort Loramie; $3,206.

———

It is nearly two weeks since the 148th regiment, to which the Old Third belongs, left American shores for “somewhere over there.” Not a line has been received from any of the boys announcing their arrival. There is some good feeling the regiment may be bound for Italy or Russia.

75 Years

July 11, 1943

Shelby county is one of 38 counties in the state advised today by State Defense Director Ralph H. Stone to prepare for a surprise daylight air raid test sometime next week. The surprise test is designed to acquaint the pubic with altering procedure in the event of enemy bombing attacks. Defense corps personnel will follow the same instructions in daylight drills as are prescribed for blackouts.

———

The first class in the swimming course offered by the local chapter of the Red Cross, and under the direction of Richard Slagle, will be held this evening at the Miller pol in East Sidney. The class is open to any young man 16 years of age or over. It will be divided into elementary and advanced groups.

———

Pvt. Frank Wooddell, son of County Engineer and Mrs. Earl Wooddell, is recovering from a dislocated shoulder at the 371st convalescent hospital, Lebanon, Tenn. He was injured in an accident en route to maneuvers in Kentucky, according to word received by his parents.

———

The Japanese air base at Munda, on New Georgia Island, in the Solomons, appeared near collapse today following the landing of American ground forces.

50 Years

July 11, 1968

Shelby county commissioners today hired a recent graduate of Fort Loramie High School as a typist in their office. Linda Seger, 18, will begin work Wednesday, commissioners said. She will assist Mrs. Bernard Hereld, commission clerk, whose work load has steadily increased, commissioners said. Miss Seger’s employment will enable commissioners to keep their courthouse office open during the noon hour, they added.

———

Fred Linker of Anna was selected as boss of the year when the American Business Women’s Association, Sigma Chapter, held its “Parisienne Boss Night” on Thursday evening, June 27, at Avon Lake. Sharing the evening’s honors was Mrs. Norman Griffis who was named woman of the year.

———

Formal announcement was being made today that a new public accounting firm, Kerber, Derringer & Co., has opened for the practice of general accounting. Associated in the firm are James Kerber of 630 Maywood place and Gene Derringer of 400 Belmont street. In addition to their office on the second floor of the Ohio Building, the firm has an office at 17 Willipie street in Wapakoneta.

25 Years

July 11, 1993

The Village of Rosewood recently celebrated its centennial. Some of the organizers wondered since most of the Village people would be in the parade, would there be anyone along the parade route to celebrate. Mrs. Ford, the parade organizer, was dumbfounded. About 5,000 people showed up for the celebration. The Village was founded in the fall of 1893.

———

The rain which has inundated the Midwest has had a substantial impact on crop prices. Wheat is now at $3.13 per bushel, corn $2.41 per bushel and beans $7.03 per bushel. All of these commodities were at the limit in the Chicago Board of Trade activity. There may not be any end in sight to the rising grain prices.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

