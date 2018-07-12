Ice Cream Social set for July 19

SIDNEY — The annual IUTIS Ice Cream Social will be held Thursday, July 19, at Harmon Park.

The event is set for 5:30 to 9 p.m. with ice cream, cake, chicken sandwiches and hot dogs available. Tickets are 50 cents each for the ice cream and cake. It takes two tickets to purchase both items.

Tickets for the event are available from an IUTIS member, all players and at the event.

The first game that evening will start at 5 p.m., with the second game starting around 6 p.m. After the second game, at approximately 7 p.m. prizes will be awarded to the players who sold the most tickets. The top ticket seller will win a bicycle.

IUTIS plans to honor its former members who have served their country in the military. Special recognition will also be given to the Ty Martin family. The season had been dedicated to the late Ty Martin, who died on a church mission trip in Mexico.

There will also be a dunking machine, fish pond and pop toss games during the social.