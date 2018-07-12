Jingle Bell Color Run/Walk set for Saturday

SIDNEY — The second annual Jingle Bell Color Run/Walk, sponsored by the Salvation Army, will be held Saturday, July 14. This is a non-timed, non-competitive event.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at Tawawa Park, with the race starting at 8:30 a.m. A monetary donation of $20 or a canned good donation equivalent to $20 is the entry fee for the walk. The canned goods will be used to stock the food pantry.

There will be color and water stations along the path of the walk.

In addition to Saturday’s walk, the Salvation Army is holding two Dine to Donate events. On July 17, the event will be held at Farmstand Pizza and Ice Cream. Customers should mention the Salvation Army at checkout.

On July 18, the Dine to Donate will be held at Buffalo Wild Wings from 5 to 9 p.m.