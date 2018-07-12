Nominations sought for Sidney Neighborhood Beautification Award

SIDNEY — It’s that time of year again when the city of Sidney seeks residential nominations for its annual Neighborhood Beautification Award Program.

The Beautification Award is for residential properties located within the city of Sidney that have made a visual impact from an exterior beautification project.

Nominations are being accepted through Sept. 1. Self nominations are accepted.

“Anything that has a visual impact from the street, from painting, new windows or doors, landscaping or a even a new porch,” Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth said when asked what the city is specifically looking for.

Dulworth explained that a home need not be remodeled to be considered. She emphasized that even cleaning up a yard or focusing on neglected exterior areas of a property can make a huge difference visually from the road.

“Really it can be anything from painting, if you have a house with paint that is cracked and peeling, and they repaint the outside, or if the yard is overgrown and neglected, and they put in new landscaping or flower beds, it can create a visual impact,” she said.

According to the nomination guidelines, residents are encouraged to nominate a neighbor, friend, family member or them self by completing a nomination form, available online or at city hall, and turn it in to the city with before and after pictures (if available) by Sept. 1.

Each entry will be judged based upon the “overall enhancement, creativity, and visual impact of the beautification project.”

The winner will receive a decorative medallion for display in their yard and a professional 8-by-10 photograph of their home as a memento, Dulworth said. They will also be recognized by the city when presented with the medallion and picture at a Sidney City Council meeting. However, City Council attendance is optional. In addition, the winner will be recognized in local media outlets, including the Sidney Daily News, and on the city’s website.

“I’d love to see a lot more (residences) nominated,” Dulworth said. “People are investing and working on their homes, and we want to make sure they are recognized.”

Sidney’s annual Neighborhood Beautification Award nomination form may be obtained and the completed application and pictures may be mailed or dropped off to City of Sidney Community Development Department, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365. The form can also be emailed to lphilipps@sidneyoh.com or be completed online on the city of Sidney’s website at www.sidneyoh.com.

For more information, the city’s community development department can be reached at 937-498-8130.

