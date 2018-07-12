‘The Right Stuff’ film to be shown

WAPAKONETA — The 2019 Committee is announcing the debut of Monday Moon Movies at the Wapa Theatre, Willipie Street, Wapakoneta, with the free screening of the classic 1983 film “The Right Stuff” on Monday, July 16, 3:30 p.m. The screening is open to the public; the theatre’s concession stand will be open for purchases during the film.

Covering some 15 years of pivotal, mid-20th century history, “The Right Stuff” recounts the formation of America’s space program, concentrating on the original Mercury astronauts. It relates the dangers and frustrations facing the astronauts, the crises involving their families, and the tension between their squeaky-clean public image and their behind-the-scenes shenanigans.

An epic 193 minutes in length, “The Right Stuff” stars Sam Shepard, Scott Glenn, Ed Harris, Dennis Quaid, Barbara Hershey, Veronica Cartwright and Pamela Reed, among many others. It is rated PG, and includes some strong language. The film is based upon the book by Tom Wolfe, who died earlier this year, as did Sam Shepard.

Achieving a 98 percent FRESH rating on Rotten Tomatoes website, the critics’ consensus is that “The Right Stuff packs a lot of movie into its hefty running time, spinning a colorful, fact-based story out of consistently engaging characters in the midst of epochal events.”

“The Right Stuff” is the first in a series of movie screenings that the 2019 Committee plans to present monthly on Mondays at the historic Wapa Theatre. Next month’s film is Hidden Figures, currently scheduled for Aug. 13, at 4:30 p.m.

“On behalf of all the members of the 2019 Committee, I extend our sincere appreciation to the management and owners of the Wapa Theatre for collaborating with us on these Monday Moon Movies. Space flight has captured the imagination of many artists, and ‘The Right Stuff’ is an example of movie making at its best,” said Rachel Barber.

The 2019 Committee’s mission is to develop and implement public programs, events, and legacy efforts that reflect the many themes associated with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon walk, and to ensure that Wapakoneta and Auglaize County are at the forefront of this worldwide commemoration.