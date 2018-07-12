Learning to be healthy

Kids stretch at the start of a kids fun fun clinic taught by Can’t Stop Running Company staff at Tawawa Park Tuesday, July 10. The clinic introduces kids to running, fitness and wellness. Kids will play games, hold races and listen to guest speakers.

Kids stretch at the start of a kids fun fun clinic taught by Can’t Stop Running Company staff at Tawawa Park Tuesday, July 10. The clinic introduces kids to running, fitness and wellness. Kids will play games, hold races and listen to guest speakers. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_SDN071318Run-2.jpg Kids stretch at the start of a kids fun fun clinic taught by Can’t Stop Running Company staff at Tawawa Park Tuesday, July 10. The clinic introduces kids to running, fitness and wellness. Kids will play games, hold races and listen to guest speakers. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News