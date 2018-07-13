125 Years

July 13, 1893

At the meeting of council last evening the market ordinance was approved, providing that the days for the market will remain the same as heretofore – Wednesday and Saturday of each week. Between the first of April and the first of October, the hours will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and in the months of October until April, the hours shall be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Council also referred the petition for the bridge in Oak street back to the petitioners with the request it be presented to the county commissioners.

———

The speakers secured for German Day are the Hon. August H. Bode, of Cincinnati, and R.D. Marshall, of Dayton. The former will speak in German and the latter in English.

———

At least 18 persons, most of them firemen, are believed to have died in the spectacular fire that destroyed a cold storage warehouse and ice skating rink at the entrance to the grounds of the World’s Fair in Chicago yesterday.

100 Years

July 13, 1918

An excellent article on the Thedieck Department Store Co. appears in the current issue of “The Merchants Record and Show Window,” published in Chicago. The third of a series on the “Outfitting of a Modern Store,” article is illustrated with halftone engravings and carries a full description of the store.

———

Richard Bertsch, the young son of Robert Bertsch, had a narrow escape from serious injury this morning. While riding his bicycle on Ohio Avenue near the traction, he was struck by an automobile driven by T.C. Roberts, of Lima. He was thrown to the side of the street. His bike was demolished, but the boy escaped serious injury.

———

Mrs. Burns, wife of Sheriff Burns, instead of planting flowers on the south side of the jail and along the yard fence, planted beans this spring. Now the wall and fence are beautifully ornamented with a fine crop, from which Mrs. Burns is gathering beach for the dinner table.

———

Albert Aselage, in a statement today, said that it has been erroneously reported he had withdrawn from the campaign for clerk of courts. “I still am in the field,” he said.

75 Years

July 13, 1943

With the surprise daylight air raid alert scheduled for sometime next week, A.N. Hemmert, civilian defense commander, today outlined procedures to be followed by the general public. All traffic will be halted during the second public alarm and pedestrians will be required to seek cover until the all clear signal is sounded.

———

Announcement was made today by E.M. Seving, area director, that the Piqua-Troy-Sidney War Manpower area has been retained in group II classification. This makes it possible for war plants to receive new war contracts and renew current orders.

———

The second visit of the Red Cross blood donor unit will be on July 19 and 20, according to the announcement made today by W. Wood Duff, chairman of the local chapters blood donor program. Headquarters will again be established at the Masonic temple and it is hoped 320 pints will be secured during the two-day stay.

———

Preceded by a gigantic aerial assault, America, British, and Canadian troops invaded the island of Sicily today and set up a bridgehead for the future penetration of Nazi Europe.

50 Years

July 13, 1968

Resignation of Glen Charles, 757 Spruce Avenue, as principal at Sidney High School was announced today by Roger McGee, superintendent of the local schools. In making the announcement, McGee said that Charles has accepted the position as superintendent at Findlay High School and will assume his duties there in Aug. 1. Charles has been associated with the Sidney school system since 1954, serving both as a teacher in the high school and principal.

———

Doesn’t anyone want the $600? The Lucky Barrel prize went “begging” again Tuesday when the name of Allen A. DeJulio, St. Marys Avenue, was selected at Shelby Hardware. He had not signed. Registration for another go at the $600 is under way at Steinle Drugs.

———

David Easton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Easton of 629 North Miami Avenue has reported to the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, to begin his career as a cadet. Cadet Easton, a 1968 graduate of Sidney High School, received his appointment to West Point earlier in the year from Congressman William McCulloch.

25 Years

July 13, 1993

The Anna First United Methodist Church has experienced a community-building activity. The Church announced plans to construct a 7,200 square foot educational annex or wing. Volunteers from all over the country heard about it and came to Anna to help build it. The group was welcomed by Anna Mayor Harold Shue. Heading up the volunteers was Judy Craig, leader of the West Ohio United Methodist Church.

———

The heavy rains in the area recently have created a problem on Lehman Road in Washington Township. Drivers reported a section of the road about 400 feet long and 20 feet deep has washed out. County Engineer Steve Hubbell described the crater as being “bigger than a barn.” Efforts will be made to repair the road.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

