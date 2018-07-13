On the agendas

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, July 16, at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

The board will consider the request of Sidney Tire for a variance to increase the sign size at 1221 Wapakoneta Ave. in the community business district.

The board will also consider the request of Sidney Tire for a variance to increase the directional sign size and height at 2231 Fair Road in the community business district.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools receives federal Special Education IDEA Part B funds to assist with the education of handicapped children ages 3 through 21. Community members who would like to have input into the planning for the use of the federal funds are welcome to provide comment during a public hearing on Monday, July 16, 2018, at 6 p.m. in the Board of Education building community room.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

There will be a public and hearing and comments for a zoning code amendment requested by John Kirirah, owner of Kenjoh Outdoor Advertising, to allow an off-premises sign with greater sign area and height for highway oriented signs, commonly known as a billboard.

The commission will also consider the request of Loves Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc. for the approval of the dedication of 0.333 acres of right of way for Vandemark Road, south of Fair Road.

Fort Loramie Schools Board of Education

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, July 16, at 7 p.m. in the high school media center. Prior to the meeting, at 6:30 p.m., the Fort Loramie Administration will hold its IDEA B hearing.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, July 16, at 7:30 a.m. at the board office.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, July 16, at 8 p.m. in the Elementary School Large Group Meeting Room.

The board plans to adopt new textbooks and student handbooks, approve bus routes, fees, athletic ticket prices, the district strategic plan, personnel recommendations and a resolution to proceed with the replacement of the recreation levy and authorize the superintendent to waive and reduce fees for those who qualify.

The board will move into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee.

Traffic Safety Network

SIDNEY — The Governor’s Community Traffic Safety Network of Shelby County will meet Tuesday, July 17, at 8:30 a.m. at the Shelby County Engineer’s Office, 500 Gearhart Road.

The Engineer’s Office will present the program for the meeting.

Traffic statistics for Shelby County, the Ohio Highway Patrol and city of Sidney will be given, along with stats from the Sidney Fire Department. Construction projects by Shelby County, ODOT and the city of Sidney will be updated.

Salem Township Trustees

SIDNEY — The Salem Township Trustees will meet Tuesday, July 17, at 7 p.m. at the township building, 17500 State Route 47 East, to finalize levy paperwork for the November ballot.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 18, has been canceled.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday July 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Marianne Helmlinger Board Room, 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy. The earlier start time is to accommodate Board member training from 7 to 8 p.m.