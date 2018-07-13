Keeping the corn healthy

Daniel Grollimund, of Pendelton, Ind., fills his father, Dave Grollimund’s, crop dusting plane with a liquid fungicide at the Sidney Airport Friday, July 13. Corn has reached a height where it must be treated from the air. The bi-plane is an AgCat with a Prettwhitney1340 600 horsepower engine. The time for air spraying is usually when corn plants begin to grow tassels.

