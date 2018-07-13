Posted on by

Inquiring PhotographerWhat is your favorite form of corn?


Jessica Scott, of Sidney. “I really like cream corn baked into corn bread, mainly during Thanksgiving.”

Jessica Scott, of Sidney. “I really like cream corn baked into corn bread, mainly during Thanksgiving.”


Cody Butler, of Anna. “Corn on the cob cooked on a grill with just butter.”


Reagan Anderson, 11, of Anna, granddaughter of Melissa and Tim Peterman. “Popcorn with extra butter at my house made with our popcorn maker.”


Kassii Haas, of Sidney. “Grilled corn on the cob usually in the summer made by my dad.”


