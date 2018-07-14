125 Years

July 14, 1893

Supt. Of the Infirmary H. Guthrie, Dr. D.R. Silver, William Binkley, O.S. Marshall, Mrs. John Wagner, Mrs. E.H. Arbuckle, and Mrs. T.M. Hussey, constituting the board of visitors, were in Bellefontaine this morning to view the Logan county children’s home and see what arrangements could be made with the trustees of that institution for caring for the children now confined in our infirmary.

———

The Baptist Sabbath School will have an all-day picnic at the fairgrounds on Thursday. Free transportation will be furnished to all. The first load will leave the church at 7:30 in the morning.

———

J.E. Wray, J.K. Cummins, and C.F. Clement were in Dayton yesterday in the interest of German Day here.

100 Years

July 14, 1918

Now that we are asked to keep down to two pounds of meat per person per week, we can often serve a dish of rice with a little meat, as flavor, or of some other vegetable, such as lima beans, with a little meat rather than having a meatless dinner. The appetite is easily fooled by a meaty taste in a dish of rice or beans flavored with a little meat.

———

Miss Katherine Mumford left this morning for Chicago, where she will take a summer course at the University of Chicago.

———

A number of cards were received locally yesterday from Sidney men in the armed services advising that they arrived overseas. One of the cards was from Capt. Melvin Rhoades. It simply indicated that he was “somewhere overseas.”

———

The second of a series of services on Great Community Problems will be presented Sunday evening in the Methodist Church by Rev. Monger. Title of his talk will be “An Industrial Exodus.” Every working-man and woman who does not attend church elsewhere is invited to attend.

75 Years

July 14, 1943

Shelby County failed to meet its quota of war bond purchases in June and thus for the first time, fell behind in the cumulative yearly quota of war bonds, it was announced today by Joe B. Cook, county board chairman. June purchases amounted to $100,475 against a quota of $150,000. Cumulative purchases for the six months were $1,122,781 against a quota of $1,130,000.

———

The Central Burial Vault, Inc., of Sidney, was issued a charter today by the secretary of state to form a $12,000 corporation. The list of incorporators includes: Ralph V. Cromes, James Sharp, and Perry Heintz. J.E. Russell, Sidney, was listed as statutory agent.

———

Misses Helen Michael, Faye Johnson, Mary Bernice Dillon, and Lois Williamson, representing the Sidney Methodist Philathea class, have returned from Cincinnati, where they attended the Philathea Golden Jubilee convention.

———

Capture of the strategic southeast Sicilian city of Syracuse and numerous other key points of the Axis defense were announced today by the allied command.

50 Years

July 14, 1968

JACKSON CENTER – Nearing completion is a new factory located at a site north of Jackson street and east of D T & I railroad known as Plastipak Packaging. The new company is a subsidiary of Absopure Water Co., of Detroit. Vice president is Bill Young, of Detroit, whose father owns Absopure. The new building, which Young said they will occupy within two weeks, is about 50 per cent complete. It covers 32,000 square feet and is located on a 16-acre plot most of which Plastipak owns with the remainder under lease.

———

H.C. Horstman and Max McGowan, vocational agriculture teachers at Anna and Fairlawn respectively, were honored during the annual conference of Ohio Vo-Ag teachers held this week in Columbus. Recognized by the National Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association, Horstman was presented a certificate as the state winner in the NVATA Career Orientation awards program. McGowan was honored by the Ohio Association with the presentation of his five-year service award.

25 Years

July 14, 1993

Ramsey Labs has announced a large expansion of its facility on County Road 25A in northern Shelby county. The project will cost a total of $10 million. Ramsey expects about 80 jobs to be created over the next couple of years. The addition will be 65,000 square feet.

———

A tax abatement was granted. Seventy-five percent of the taxes that would have been generated by the expansion will be abated for a period of ten years.

———

Sheriff Mark Schemmel has announced a cooperative effort with farmers to help in law enforcement. Sheriff Schemmel noted a number of people in the area are growing marijuana in agricultural fields among the crops, especially corn. The sheriff is enlisting help from area farmers to locate marijuana plants. He reported typically when a grow area is identified, between four and 40 plants are found.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

