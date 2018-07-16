125 Years

July 16, 1893

The auditor’s report to the secretary of state shows the total number of horses in the county at the time of the assessment was 9,550, with a total valuation of $518,897; number of cattle, 14,687, value $231,296; mules, 135, value $6,055; pianos and organs, 606, value $27,124. Sum total of all taxable personal property in the county, except the per capita tax on dogs, is $3,642,070.

———

Today was as warm as last Friday. The thermometer registered from 90 to 96 degrees in the shade, according to the thermometer and where the shade was.

———

W. Ducourt, of Findlay, state inspector for shops, was in Sidney inspecting our shops Monday and Tuesday. To a “News” reporter he said he found our shops in good condition.

———

DeGraff now has arc and incandescent electric light. The town was lighted for the first time last evening.

100 Years

July 16, 1918

A large number of members of the Sidney chapter of the Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity and their friends attended the dance sponsored by the Piqua chapter in that city last evening. During the brief intermission called during the dancing program to honor brothers in the services, Robert Kaser, of Sidney, national sergeant at arms, gave a patriotic talk.

———

A heavy German attack has been launched over a wide front, with the heaviest attacks at Chateau Thierry and Vaux, on the front held by the American forces.

———

The Shelby County Boosters club is completing arrangements for a big booster trip to Fort Loramie on July 18. The Sidney band will accompany the “boosters” on this occasion. The trip is to be made for the benefit of the Fort Loramie War Savings Stamp committee at that place with all receipts during the evening going for the promotion of War Savings Stamps in that community. All automobiles are to assemble on Main avenue at the Citizens bank at 6 o’clock.

———

J.W. Simmons has erected a 70-foot flag pole on his farm east of Sidney. A large American flag flies from the pole.

75 Years

July 16, 1943

Members of city council at their meeting last night unanimously approved installing the old fire bell at the city building. Mayor Sexauer pointed out that it was the intention of the original building committee to erect a bell tower on the new building when it was constructed four years ago, but the program was not carried through because of a shortage of funds. The original building committee of C.D.W. Anderson, Carl Berger, Robert Bertsch, Emerson Deam and William Goode, plans to raise funds for this purpose by public subscription.

———

The Jackson township and Jackson Center defense council presented the Shelby county honor roll fund with $107 today.

———

A straw pile at the rear of the bar on County Auditor Arthur Billing’s farm east of Anna burned this morning about 1 o’clock after it was struck by lightning during an electrical storm that hit the area.

———

The Japanese grip on New Georgia island appeared near the breaking point today after American naval vessels sank four and possibly six enemy warships in a reinforcement-laden convoy.

50 Years

July 16, 1968

A former Sidney resident will be at work when the new Springfield, O. television station goes on the air at 3 p.m. Sunday. John Getrost, son of Mrs. Dorotha Getrost of Sidney and the last Dr. F.I. Getrost, will do filming, film processing and camera work for WSWO-TV, channel 26.

———

Sale of the Ohio Building, 113 North Ohio avenue, by William B. and J.C. Swonger to the J-C Investment Co. of Sidney was announced today by the former owners of the building. The Swonger brothers have owned the Ohio Building since 1938, shortly after construction of the business block was completed.

Although Swonger could not confirm any plans the new owners might have for the building, he said, “I am sure they will continue to give Sidney its finest office building with all modern conveniences and high service.”

———

Jerry Dahlinghaus paced Valley City Rifle Club Friday night at the local range, with a 400-36 total.

25 Years

July 16, 1993

Heavy rains and significant flooding continue to be throughout the Midwestern part of the country. Units of the Ohio National Guard have been sent to the St. Louis area to assist those in need. Local residents Jason Flohme and Jonathon Wolfe are with the unit. They are experts in water purification. A total of 51 members from the National Guard unit are on the scene in Missouri.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

