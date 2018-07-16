Grand jury hands down 19 indictments

SIDNEY – A city man has been indicted standing accused of a sex crime. He is among 19 people indicted by the Shelby County grand jury on Thursday.

Those indicted are scheduled for arraignment on July 20 at 10 a.m. in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Joshua Daniel Wright, 23, 217 N. Miami Ave., has been indicted for allegedly having sexual contact a 15-year-old girl during July 2017. He was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

Aaron J. Bensman, 35, 12320 Pasco Montra Road, Maplewood, was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He is being accused of stabbing another person in the ear on June 15.

Hollie J. A. Kuch, 31, at large, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. She is accused of striking a female family member. Court records indicate Kuch has a previous domestic violence conviction.

David E. Welch, 62, 515 Culver St., was indicted on two charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, with one having a specified concentration of alcohol, both fourth-degree felonies. He was also indicted for failing to stop after an accident, a first-degree felony).

On July 5, 2018, Welch was allegedly driving while impaired with a blood/alcohol content of 0.242. He is accused of causing a minor accident and fleeing the scene.

In other cases:

• Beau Robert Harrison, 37, Powell, Ohio, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of driving under the influence in Trotwood. He was arrested on June 29 allegedly while under the influence of alcohol.

• Payton T. Paphanciti, 20, Cincinnati, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on June 27 allegedly is possession of Hashish.

• Richard Reier II, 30, 1760 Fair Oaks Drive, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, a fourth-degree felony; possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

Reier was arrested June 29 supposedly in possession of cocaine. Records also noted Reier has four previous DUI convictions.

• Robert M. Rife, 29, Springfield, Ohio, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was also charged with possession of drugs, driving while suspended, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, all first-degree misdemeanors.

• Steven Hilleary, 32, 612 N. Miami Ave., possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested June 24 reportedly in possession of heroin.

• Crystal L. Keaton, 40, 1001 Fourth Ave. Lot 1, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Joshua A. Root, 39, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested July 10 and allegedly had Methamphetamine.

• Anthony D. Taylor, 21, 1055 Jill Court, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested May 19 allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Antoine Bogle, 39, Fairborn, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, two counts of possession of drugs, and, possession criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested July 4 allegedly being is possession of Methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

• Kyle L. Freeman, 26, 313 E. Court St., trafficking in drugs, and, possession of criminal tools with specification, both fifth-degree felonies. Prosecutors are requesting the $460 in cash obtained through drug sales to be forfeited. He was arrested June 22 reportedly in possession of marijuana.

• Zackery Napier, 21, 717 Mojave Court, trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and, possession of criminal tools with specifications, a fifth-degree felony. Prosecutors are asking the $1,925 in cash obtained through drug sales be forfeited. He was arrested June 29 reportedly in possession of marijuana.

• Teddy Hale, 26, Bradford, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested July 4 allegedly in possession of Oxycodone.

• Travis D. Atkins, 37, 1201 Hilltop Ave. Apt. A, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested May 18 supposedly in possession of cocaine.

• Tammy J. Dobbs, 48, 715 Buckeye Ave., Apt. B, theft, a fifth-degree felony. She is charged with taking merchandise from the Sidney Walmart store more than $1,000.

• Joshua M. Holtzclaw, 29, at large, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested April 21 allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

