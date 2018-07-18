Emerson employees compete in Field Days

SIDNEY — Emerson celebrated its first Field Days on July 11-12.

The Field Days event promotes Emerson’s wellness culture. Emerson employees teamed up and participated in tire flipping relays, medicine ball toss relays, a 4-mile run, football tosses and a cardboard boat building event that culminated in a race across the Emerson pond. The Emerson teams were competing for the right to represent the company at the upcoming YMCA Y-FEST event.

Emerson is supporting the Sidney Shelby County YMCA Y-FEST presented by Wilson Health, which is a celebration of YMCA 50th anniversary in Shelby County. The Sidney YMCA will be holding Y-FEST on July 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.