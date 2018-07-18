Posted on by

Emerson employees compete in Field Days


Dave Powers, left, and Dave Welker paddle their cardboard boats during the Emerson Field Days. They will be competing in the Sidney-Shelby County Y-FEST presented by Wilson Health Saturday.

Photos courtesy of Ellie Pistone

Vincent Anderson gets ready to throw a medicine ball during Emerson’s Field Day activities.


SIDNEY — Emerson celebrated its first Field Days on July 11-12.

The Field Days event promotes Emerson’s wellness culture. Emerson employees teamed up and participated in tire flipping relays, medicine ball toss relays, a 4-mile run, football tosses and a cardboard boat building event that culminated in a race across the Emerson pond. The Emerson teams were competing for the right to represent the company at the upcoming YMCA Y-FEST event.

Emerson is supporting the Sidney Shelby County YMCA Y-FEST presented by Wilson Health, which is a celebration of YMCA 50th anniversary in Shelby County. The Sidney YMCA will be holding Y-FEST on July 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

