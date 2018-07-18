Dog Gone members prepare for fair

SIDNEY —Dog Gone is a Shelby County 4-H club specializing in dog obedience training. It meets weekly from April through July. The 4-H members and their dogs have specialized training in basic dog commands and in showmanship techniques. As part of the program, the members create individualized project boards that are submitted and judged at both the Shelby County and the Ohio State fairs.
Training this year has begun to include dog agility events. The dogs and owners are shown how to run through an agility course that includes jumps, platforms, chutes, and weave poles. The group hopes to be able to have agility demonstrations at the 2019 Shelby County Fair.
The obedience and showmanship events at the Shelby County Fair will be held Saturday, July 28, beginning at 1 p.m.
The writer is the reporter for the Dog Gone 4-H Club.