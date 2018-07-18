Dog Gone members prepare for fair

SIDNEY —Dog Gone is a Shelby County 4-H club specializing in dog obedience training. It meets weekly from April through July. The 4-H members and their dogs have specialized training in basic dog commands and in showmanship techniques. As part of the program, the members create individualized project boards that are submitted and judged at both the Shelby County and the Ohio State fairs.

Training this year has begun to include dog agility events. The dogs and owners are shown how to run through an agility course that includes jumps, platforms, chutes, and weave poles. The group hopes to be able to have agility demonstrations at the 2019 Shelby County Fair.

The obedience and showmanship events at the Shelby County Fair will be held Saturday, July 28, beginning at 1 p.m.

Ellie Pistone and her dog, Cassi, go through the agility course in preparation for the Shelby County Fair. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_weave-copy.jpg Ellie Pistone and her dog, Cassi, go through the agility course in preparation for the Shelby County Fair. Members of the Dog Gone 4-H Club are, left to right, Nick Fry and his dog, Simon; Emily Holt and her dog, Helga; Ellie Pistone and herdog P.T. Barkum; Pippin Pistone and her dog, Fluffy; Cameron Bowersock and his dog, Tigger; Jenna Allen and her dog, Zeke; Austin Fry and his dog, Hope. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_group-small-file-for-email-copy.jpg Members of the Dog Gone 4-H Club are, left to right, Nick Fry and his dog, Simon; Emily Holt and her dog, Helga; Ellie Pistone and herdog P.T. Barkum; Pippin Pistone and her dog, Fluffy; Cameron Bowersock and his dog, Tigger; Jenna Allen and her dog, Zeke; Austin Fry and his dog, Hope.

By Ellie Pistone For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the reporter for the Dog Gone 4-H Club.

