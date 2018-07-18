Minster Council awards paving bid

MINSTER – A Laura, Ohio, paving company had its low bid accepted for the 2019 Minor Street Resurfacing project at Tuesday night’s Minster Village Council meeting.

Wagner Paving submitted a $133,497.40 to repave sections of Lakewood, Southgate, Garfield, and a section of alley between Garfield and Jefferson. Also accepted were alternative bids to resurface North Paris between Fourth and Fifth streets at a cost of $32,424.92 and the North Paris Street basketball courts for $8,840.

Also, it was announced that the village was notified by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources that they have received a $160,000 grant from the 132nd Ohio General Assembly through House Bill 529, the state’s biennial budget. The village will use the funds to construct a new basketball, tennis, and pickle ball facility at the Four Seasons Park. Mayor Dennis Kitzmiller said a letter of thanks from the Council will be sent to Rep. Keith Faber and Sen. Matt Huffman for their assistance in acquiring these funds.

In other action, the council passed an ordinance agreeing to delay a 2017 compensation agreement associated with the Dannon Enterprise Zone Agreement. Village Administrator Don Harrod said that the County Auditor could not begin collecting the $1,733,947 earmarked for schools until March 2019. The is in exchange for a 10 year 75 percent tax abatement.

Council agreed to an ordinance that would allow the Auglaize County Auditor to assess costs to residents affected by the to $1.5 million Fifth Street project. Village Administrator Don Harrod said this action will go into effect for those who have not paid their assessments within 30 days.

Adopted was an ordinance to allow Half Moon Power to negotiate interconnection agreements for their Energy Storage Electrical Generation project. Minster infrastructure would transmit the power. Harrod said the benefits to the town are the potential for power backup in case of a major outage as well as the $4,000 monthly income from the 4 acres of land Half Moon is leasing from the town. The area being leased is on Seventh Street across from 4 Seasons Park. The village of Minster would not be obligated for connection equipment costs if Half Moon could not reach an agreement with the power companies.

The Council also adopted a resolution to place on the November ballot a 3 mil, 3-year levy supporting the Fire and Emergency services. The purpose of the levy is to support the volunteer personnel with a stipend and for the purchase of new equipment. Craig Oldiges of the Safety Committee said Minster was the only municipality in the area which did not have a levy specifically supporting the Fire and Emergency services.

In his report to the Council, Harrod said work has begun to pour the surface for the west tennis courts at the Seventh Street Community Park. Weather permitting, the work will be completed this week Thereafter, the surface will be painted and new mesh fencing installed.

He also said crews are working on the wet well and foundation for the pump station at the Route 66 industrial park. The pump station is expected to be delivered the week of July 23. Once village crews install a small section of water line and the force main to the waste water treatment plant, underground utilities installation will be complete. Final paving and landscaping can then be done, concentrating on leveling the area east of the Minster Distributors building so grass planted this fall.

He said last week the village began spraying for mosquitoes although they have received few complaints. They will continue on an as-needed basis..

Quinter Well Drilling has been contacted to pull the pump on Well No. 8 at Four Seasons Park to repair a broken control wire.

He said the remaining poles along north Paris Street have been removed by the village. This will allow sidewalks to be installed on various properties on the east side of that street.

He also said Beaverdam Contracting and Barrett Paving will be coming back to repair pavement issues on the Fifth Street Project. Gehret Nursery will be back in this fall to over-seed.

The Electric Department has received the new digger truck from Terex and village personnel have completed training on its use. Once all attachments are switched to the new vehicle, there are plans to sell the old truck to the Village of Arcanum for $50,000.

Harrod also said proposals and plans for the renovations to the Safety Building have been sent out to local contractors and are due back to the village by Aug. 1.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

