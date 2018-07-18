TV run ends

Lilly Wilker, 11, daughter of Amy and Tom Wilker, of New Bremen, performs in an episode of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” which was taped in April and aired Tuesday, July 17. Wilker, in her second appearance on the show, was eliminated from the competition by the celebrity judges following her performance. She imitates animal sounds.

