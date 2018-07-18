Former JC man sentenced to 17 months in prison on sex-related charge

SIDNEY — A former Jackson Center area man has been sentenced to 17 months in prison for his involvement of sexual conduct with a minor.

Jeffrey A. Kennedy, 30, formerly of 21908 Lock Two Road, Jackson Center, received the 17-month jail term on a charge of attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. Kennedy was convicted of having sexual contact with a six-year-old girl on Nov. 24, 2017.

The matter was one of several cases adjudicated in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently by Judge James Stevenson.

On March 8, Kennedy was indicted on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. On March 15, he pleaded not guilty and was released on a $10,000 bond.

On May 5, a plea agreement was negotiated, and Kennedy was ordered released on his own recognizance. He was placed on house arrest at his new residence at 311 S. Miami Ave.in Sidney and ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 13.

He was facing a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

In other cases:

• Dustin B. Russell, 28, 720 Michigan St., was sentenced to 30 days in jail on two counts of trafficking in drugs, both fifth-degree felonies due to a probation violation. He was given 14 days credit for time spent in jail.

• Robert W. Tillman, 20, Cincinnati, was ordered to be incarcerated for a probation violation on charges of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was to be jailed until he is accepted into the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation program in Lima.

He had tested positive for drugs by probation officers on June 11. Tillman was arrested Feb. 19 with cocaine.

• Megan R. Caskey, 27, 331 Fifth Ave., appeared in court facing two separate cases recently.

Caskey admitted to a probation violation in a case where she pleaded guilty to a count of forgery and was released on her own recognizance. She was found guilty of forging the signature of another on stolen checks.

A probation revocation hearing was set for July 23.

In a second case, Caskey pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated possession drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies during an arraignment. She was arrested Sept. 1 allegedly in possession of Carfentanil.

A jury trial is set for Sept. 18.

• Khalil Ronell Daniel, 22, Dayton, has his community control sanctions continued in a probation revocation hearing. He is charged with failing to report to the probation department. He had been found guilty of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

• Charity N. Wedding, 34, 429 N. Wayne Ave., was sentenced to five years of community control, fined $300, assessed court costs on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was also ordered to participate in the MonDay program.

• Melissa M. Nicodemus, 35, 2648 Bridlewood Drive, was sentenced to five years of community control, fined $200, assessed court costs on a charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

