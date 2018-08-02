125 years

Thursday, August 2, 1893

At the meeting of the board of health last evening an ordinance, regulating the disposal of kitchen garbage, was passed. It provided that it shall be unlawful to allow garbage to accumulate in any yard or alley for a longer period than two weeks from the first of May to the first of October. Garbage collectors are also regulated by the ordinance and removal of garbage shall not cost more than 10 cents a week to private families and one dollar to hotels and restaurants.

I.H. Thedieck has put in a magnetic telephone between his house and the store.

100 years ago

Thursday, August 2, 1918

Misses Mary Marshall, Marie Hagelberger, Tillie Bertsch, Luella Seving and Lena Weinschenk were members of the party who enjoyed an informal outing last evening at the Children’s Home woods.

C.F. Holliday has sold his news stand business to Nick Crusey who has assumed charge of the business. Holliday sold the business because he is scheduled to leave with the next quota of men for military service.

75 years ago

Thursday, August 2, 1943

Mrs. Fred Deck was elected president of the Football Mothers Club during the meeting held last evening in the home of Mrs. Elmer Faber. Mr. Albert Rinehart was named treasurer, and Mrs. Ellis Runyon, secretary.

Staff Sgt. Jim McNeil, son of Mr. and Mrs. Milton McNeil, of south of the city, is the recipient of the air medal, according to a release by the War Department today. Sgt. McNeil is a crew chief aboard a C-47 transport in the South Pacific theatre. He has been overseas since last October.

50 years ago

Thursday, August 2, 1968

John Mader has the last laugh. The Shelby County Fair board member from Loramie Township had a hard time convincing some that a horse pulling contest would draw a crowd at the fair. Today Mader has a lot of believers. An estimated 1,300 persons, 946 of who paid grandstand admission, watched Thursday night’s contest. That was the biggest crowd to attend any fair event this year.

25 years ago

Thursday, August 2, 1993

BLUE ASH, Ohio (AP) – Pete Rose says he is a good-will ambassador for baseball because he talks positively about the game wherever he goes. He said Sunday night he is confident he will make it into the Hall of Fame and is in no hurry to ask baseball to reinstate him from his lifetime banishment for gambling.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate today confirmed Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the 107th Supreme Court Justice and the second woman to serve on the high court. The vote was 96-3 as the Senate completed one of the quickest and smoothest Supreme Court confirmations in recent years.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

