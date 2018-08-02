Fatal crash

The person driving the red pickup truck died from a collision with another pickup truck at the intersection of Hardin-Wapakoneta and State Route 47 around 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2. Two children in the red pickup truck were not injured beyond some scrapes and bruises. The driver of the silver pickup truck sustained a fracture. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Loramie firefighters responded to the scene. Early morning fog may have contributed to the crash.

The person driving the red pickup truck died from a collision with another pickup truck at the intersection of Hardin-Wapakoneta and State Route 47 around 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2. Two children in the red pickup truck were not injured beyond some scrapes and bruises. The driver of the silver pickup truck sustained a fracture. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Loramie firefighters responded to the scene. Early morning fog may have contributed to the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN080318FatalCrash.jpg The person driving the red pickup truck died from a collision with another pickup truck at the intersection of Hardin-Wapakoneta and State Route 47 around 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2. Two children in the red pickup truck were not injured beyond some scrapes and bruises. The driver of the silver pickup truck sustained a fracture. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Loramie firefighters responded to the scene. Early morning fog may have contributed to the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News