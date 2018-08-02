Police log

THURSDAY

-12:41 a.m.: contempt. Tyler M. Peeples, 23, 425 ½ N. Miami Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-10:11 a.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side window and front tire on a 2007 Ford were reportedly damaged. The total amount of the damage is set at $300.

TUESDAY

-6:23 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the past theft of a Social Security card, $181, a bank card and a Roadmaster bicycle, valued at $90.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:47 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-1:56 to 10:38 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:50 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:57 to 8:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

