Police log
THURSDAY
-12:41 a.m.: contempt. Tyler M. Peeples, 23, 425 ½ N. Miami Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
WEDNESDAY
-10:11 a.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side window and front tire on a 2007 Ford were reportedly damaged. The total amount of the damage is set at $300.
TUESDAY
-6:23 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the past theft of a Social Security card, $181, a bank card and a Roadmaster bicycle, valued at $90.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-8:47 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.
-1:56 to 10:38 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
WEDNESDAY
-3:50 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.
-1:57 to 8:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.
