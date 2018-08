Paul Ashley, of Dayton, exits an elevator while riding a floor scraper at Anna High School, Thursday, Aug. 2. The school has been undergoing massive remodeling and will continue as the school year begins.

Paul Ashley, of Dayton, exits an elevator while riding a floor scraper at Anna High School, Thursday, Aug. 2. The school has been undergoing massive remodeling and will continue as the school year begins. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News