125 years ago

Friday, August 3, 1893

Yesterday morning, while Mrs. Doak, who resides near Kirkwood, was coming to Sidney in a spring wagon with her two children, her dress suddenly flashed into flames. Jumping from the wagon, she dashed into the home of Hugh Johnston where water was thrown upon her and with considerable difficulty the fire extinguished. She received severe burns on the hands and arms. Just how the dress caught fire is not known. She had passed a steam thresher a few minutes before which leads to the belief that a spark from the engine was the cause.

———

About 30 persons attended the meeting of the Horticultural Society at the Infirmary yesterday. After disposing of the preliminary business, an essay was read by N.F. Robinson, of Green Township, on the cultivation of the blackberry.

100 years ago

Friday, August 3, 1918

A lot of yellow paint was daubed on several telephone poles in the Kirkwood area last evening by unknown parties. Several names were painted on the poles, with the word “slacker” painted above. This work is believed to be the outgrowth of the sale of War Savings Stamps in that section.

75 years ago

Friday, August 3, 1943

H.W. Olmstead, of the United States public works office in Chicago, was expected in Sidney today to go over the final plans for the new wing at Wilson Memorial Hospital. With approval of the final plans the project will be released for construction in the immediate future.

———

Crowds thronged the Holy Angels picnic grounds last evening for the annual picnic sponsored by the parish. On a more restricted basis this year than previously, the affair was held on the school grounds on Water Street instead of at the fairgrounds.

50 years ago

Friday, August 3, 1968

Twenty-two women played in the rounds of golf at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Wednesday, July 31. Mrs. Sailor Beer was the winner in the championship flight for the low gross tournament.

25 years ago

Friday, August 3, 1993

Robert L. Strayer II of Sidney has been named to the PNC Bank/Big 33 Ohio Academic All-Star Team. Thirty-three students in Ohio have been selected to the team from more than 1,800 applicants. These students have been singled out for their motivation, leadership and academic achievement.

———

The Sidney City Board of Education on Aug. 16 will consider appointing Northwood School teacher Pamela Higgins as the new assistant principal of Bridgeview Middle School.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

