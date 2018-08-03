On the agendas

Washington Township trustees
HARDIN — Washington Township Trustees will meet in special session, Monday, Aug. 6, at 9 a.m. in the Washington Township House, 2562 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, Hardin.
The trustees will discuss issues that must be resolved before their regular meeting, Aug. 20.
Cynthian Township trustee
NEWPORT — The date for the Cynthian Township trustee meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 6, has been changed due to a scheduling conflict. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Township Hall in Newport, Ohio.
Fairlawn Board of Education
SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in Room 122.
Items on the agenda include reports by board members and administrators, employment, accepting a resignation and awarding a service contract.
Sidney City Council
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.