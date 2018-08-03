Crash on State Route 119 injures 3

A two vehicle crash ended with three people injured at the intersection of Sidney-Freyburg Road and State Route 119 around 5:25 p.m. just east of Anna, Friday, Aug. 3. One person had to be extracted by Anna firefighters. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Anna Rescue also responded.
