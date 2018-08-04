125 years

Saturday, August 4, 1893

The Sidney Daily News is on file in the reading room of the Ohio building at the World’s Fair.

———

The long distance telephone company is making good headway in the erection of their branch line through this section. The polemen from the south had completed their work almost to the cemetery this morning. They will continue to the north end and will meet the gang from that direction at Anna. Six lines will run over this branch, from Cincinnati to Maumee, where it connects with the main line from New York to Chicago.

100 years ago

Saturday, August 4, 1918

Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Crusey and son Nicholas have returned home after spending the past two months in Beechhaven, N.J. They made the trip in their Ford, traveling over 800 miles without a puncture.

———

Those who have been looking forward to the hours of the morning of the last Sunday in August when at 2 a.m. they expect to turn back their clocks one hour, may be destined to disappointment.

75 years ago

Saturday, August 4, 1943

Shelby County’s quota in the Third War Loan drive will be $1,420,000 it was announced today. The drive will be conducted between Sept. 9 and 30 according to information received by Joseph B. Cook, county war finance chairman, and Frank Amann, in charge of special drives. In contrast to the second drive in April, banks will not be permitted to participate in this campaign, with all funds to come from individuals and corporations.

50 years ago

Saturday, August 4, 1968

FORT LORAMIE – A drive to raise $90,000 for construction of a professional office building here has already gone over $50,000 in pledges, it was disclosed today. Officers of the local corporation organized here to promote the project, the Fort Loramie Professional Building, Inc. agreed at a meeting Thursday night to proceed.

25 years ago

Saturday, August 4, 1993

The Shelby County United Way annual fall campaign fundraising goal was set at $825,000 by the board of directors during a monthly meeting on July 21. Walter Bennett, the 1993 Shelby County United Way chairman, has announced his volunteer leaders for the organization’s annual fall fundraising drive. The chief volunteer officer is Michael A. Staudt, 1993 board president.

———

Although there will be a few new teachers and some improvement projects, Sidney High School students won’t find any sweeping changes when they return to class Aug. 30. New teachers at Sidney High School include: Scott Roddy, he comes to Sidney from Bucyrus; Patrick O’Donnell, he has been a substitute teacher in the local system; and Luann Lee, who formerly taught at Fairlawn High School.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org