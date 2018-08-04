Westwood Drive fire ruled accidental

SIDNEY — The cause of a Westwood Drive fire, Sunday morning, has been ruled accidental.

According to the Sidney Fire Department, a private investigator ruled the fire at 1170 Westwood Drive that occurred Sunday, July 29, at 8:37 a.m. was electrical, caused by an air conditioning unit at the rear of the home.

Sidney Fire Lieutenant Jason Truesdale said the investigator believes an electrical issue with the air conditioner caused the fire to spread to an outside, nearby, plastic container that stored patio furniture cushions. The cushions then further ignited the fire, he said.

Upon arrival Sunday morning, Sidney firefighters found a single-story, three unit apartment complex with heavy fire that had extended from the rear of the structure into the attic space of the middle unit.

Firefighters were able contain the fire to two of the apartments. There was heavy fire damage to the attic spaces in both apartments. The third apartment had smoke and some water damage.

The occupants were not at home of the time of the fire.

All off-duty firefighters were requested to respond, and mutual aid from Anna Fire Department and Lockington Fire Department responded to the scene.

DP&L was called to the scene to secure the power to the building.

Sidney Firefighter/Investigator Doug Stammen said a low estimate for the total loss of the property is $150,000 and another $100,000 for the contents.