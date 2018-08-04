White Oak Jamboree readies 31st festival

FORT LORAMIE — The 31st White Oak Jamboree steps into the area’s entertainment spotlight Friday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 11, with White Oak Lake’s opening its rolling, wooded hills to a weekend of summer music, good food, old and new friends, as well as a place to stay overnight if one feels so inclined.

Kevin Moore, Jamboree spokesman, said that the approximately 2,000 people who attend every year say the cost of the two-day ticket and an overnight camping site is well worth the price.

“Many bring their campers and tents because they know staying overnight at our campgrounds is an inexpensive, worry-free way to enjoy the two-day event,” he said.

Early discount tickets are $15 per person for the two-day event, are available until Aug. 9 and can be purchased at a the following businesses: Al’s Bar and Grill, Wagner’s Food Market, Meyer’s Drive Thru and M&A’s Drive Thru, all in Fort Loramie; Willy’s Drive Thru in Minster, E & R’s in Yorkshire, Patrick’s in McCartyville, Town Tavern in Chickasaw and Scott’s Carry-Out in Maria Stein.

On the day of the event, tickets will cost $25 per person. Camping is $30 per site. Details can be found at https://www.whiteoakjamboree.com/.

Moore said that group rates for 25 or more already resulted in four businesses and one class reunion’s using the Jamboree as the backdrop for their own unique events.

“For example, the Fort Loramie Class of 1988 is setting up a tent for their party, as are other four businesses,” he said. “And the Yorkshire Goat Farmers always set up a tent to enjoy the music.”

Friday night on the main stage will be Kaitlyn Schmit and The Move at 8 p.m.

“I love Kaitlyn’s range,” said Moore. “What an awesome voice she has, and The Move can rock your socks off.”

Saturday night, Moore promised they will keep the music going and the people dancing all night, having brought back the side stage.

“Reflektions will not only open the Saturday show at 4 p.m., but they will play on the side stage during breaks on the main stage,” he said.

Groups to follow will be Taylor and Rare Form at 5 p.m., Saw Creek at 7:30 p.m. and My Sister Sara starting at 10 p.m.

“My Sister Sara is a fun band, not only for their rocking music, but for the fun they have, dressing in different costumes and doing unexpected things that the crowd just loves,” Moore said.

The roots of the Jamboree began in 1969, when 12 families decided they would build their own 25-acre retreat at 2988 Loy Rd, Fort Loramie. Over the years, they dug a pond, installed restrooms, a barn and, eventually, a stage.

“This once-a-year event really is a family affair for us,” said Moore. He said the 11 families still involved with White Oak will be out there all next week to get the grounds ready.

The Jamboree proceeds support maintenance of the grounds. Moore said the Fort Loramie Cross Country team has free use of the grounds for practice, as well as some of their meets.

“Boy and Girl Scout troops also base a lot of their activities here, also free of charge,” he said.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

